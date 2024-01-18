Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) play the New Mexico State Aggies (6-7) in a clash of CUSA teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Mead: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Molly Kaiser: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabou Gueye: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sylena Peterson: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaila Harding: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ene Adams: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
