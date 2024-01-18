The North Alabama Lions (4-9) meet a fellow ASUN team, the Bellarmine Knights (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Knights Hall. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bellarmine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Miyah Brown: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Callins: 16.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.