Wednesday's Horizon slate includes the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) playing the Robert Morris Colonials (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 8.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Simone Morris: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

