The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Brandon Newman: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Khristian Lander: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 17.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Quincy Clark: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Nicholson: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 65th 80.4 Points Scored 70.1 284th 247th 73.6 Points Allowed 62.1 13th 22nd 42.0 Rebounds 38.4 105th 94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 102nd 275th 6.4 3pt Made 5.4 330th 228th 12.9 Assists 11.4 322nd 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.8 267th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.