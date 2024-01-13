The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marques Warrick: 18.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 358th 60.9 Points Scored 72.4 250th 308th 77.1 Points Allowed 71.1 182nd 350th 31.2 Rebounds 33.6 302nd 258th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st 338th 5.2 3pt Made 5.6 324th 347th 9.9 Assists 14.1 141st 283rd 13 Turnovers 12.1 210th

