Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) against the Morehead State Eagles (5-6), at 3:00 PM ET.
Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ava Stoller: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofie Lowis: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macy Silvey: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
