Thursday's MVC slate includes the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) playing the Murray State Racers (7-2) at 6:00 PM ET.

Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

