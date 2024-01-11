Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET.
Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
