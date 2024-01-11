The North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) meet the Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 8:45 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 114th 77.8 Points Scored 67.3 320th 266th 74.4 Points Allowed 71.7 200th 175th 36.9 Rebounds 33.3 311th 229th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th 147th 7.8 3pt Made 7.6 170th 238th 12.7 Assists 14.5 121st 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 10.7 89th

