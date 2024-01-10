Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|261st
|71.5
|Points Scored
|73.3
|224th
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|71
|186th
|308th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|331st
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|274th
|162nd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.6
|322nd
|301st
|11.7
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|76th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
