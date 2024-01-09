Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Kentucky Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 SEC) playing the Missouri Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Information

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Rob Dillingham: 14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Robinson II: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kentucky vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank
4th 90.6 Points Scored 75.3 173rd
251st 73.7 Points Allowed 72.3 214th
115th 38.1 Rebounds 32.8 327th
228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 305th
12th 10.5 3pt Made 9.3 51st
10th 19.1 Assists 13.3 196th
32nd 9.5 Turnovers 10.4 70th

