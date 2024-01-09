Tuesday's contest between the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 84-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Kentucky vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-12.4)

Kentucky (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Kentucky has gone 9-4-0 against the spread, while Missouri's ATS record this season is 5-8-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in 10 games, while Tigers games have gone over four times. Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Missouri has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (260th in college basketball).

Kentucky pulls down 38.4 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) while conceding 37 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Kentucky connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 40.6% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per game its opponents make at a 31% rate.

The Wildcats record 107.9 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Kentucky has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.1 per game (19th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (65th in college basketball).

