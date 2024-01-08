Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The college basketball slate on Monday is sure to please. The outings include the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles at Physical Education Complex.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Coppin State Eagles
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Physical Education Complex
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
