On Monday, Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics (28-7) into a road game against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 1521.0 1481.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.1 44.9 Fantasy Rank 12 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

The Pacers put up 126.8 points per game (first in league) while giving up 124.2 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The 40.4 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 29th in the NBA, 2.7 fewer than the 43.1 its opponents pull down.

The Pacers hit 3.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.6 (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.9.

Indiana and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 12.7 per game (11th in league) and force 13.5 (12th in NBA).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum posts 27.5 points, 8.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game, making 47.9% of shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 110.1 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +378 scoring differential overall.

The 47.8 rebounds per game Boston averages rank first in the NBA, and are 4.6 more than the 43.2 its opponents record per contest.

The Celtics knock down 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.4 more than their opponents (13.7).

Boston has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (10th in NBA play) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 5.1 9.5 Usage Percentage 26.5% 30.0% True Shooting Pct 63.1% 60.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.1% 12.7% Assist Pct 50.7% 19.6%

