How to Watch the Pacers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (20-15) face the Boston Celtics (28-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 8, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Celtics.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- This season, Indiana has a 19-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
- The Pacers score 16.7 more points per game (126.8) than the Celtics allow (110.1).
- When it scores more than 110.1 points, Indiana is 20-8.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers put up more points per game at home (128.1) than on the road (125.3), and also concede fewer points at home (120.8) than on the road (128.1).
- Indiana allows 120.8 points per game at home, and 128.1 away.
- This year the Pacers are averaging more assists at home (31.5 per game) than away (30.4).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Knee
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
|Isaiah Jackson
|Questionable
|Finger
