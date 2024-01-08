Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Madisonville North Hopkins High School vs. Hopkins County Central High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hopkins County Central High School will host Madisonville North Hopkins High School in District 7 play on Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM CT.
North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
