Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Cumberland County High School vs. Todd County Central High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8, Todd County Central High School will host Cumberland County High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland Co. vs. Todd Co. Cen. Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Elkton, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.