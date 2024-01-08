Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Christian Fellowship School vs. Murray High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, January 8 at 6:00 PM CT, Murray High School will host Christian Fellowship School in a clash between District 4 teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chr. Fellow. vs. Murray Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Murray, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.