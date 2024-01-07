Will Treylon Burks pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks has also chipped in with 16 receptions for 221 yards. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 24.6 yards per game.

Burks does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 62 0 Week 16 Seahawks 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 2 11 0

