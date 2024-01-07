With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Ryan Tannehill a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Titans vs Jaguars Anytime TD Bets

Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Tannehill has run for 74 yards on 17 carries (8.2 ypg), with one touchdown.

Tannehill has one rushing touchdown in nine games.

Ryan Tannehill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Saints 16 34 198 0 3 3 5 0 Week 2 Chargers 20 24 246 1 0 1 12 1 Week 3 @Browns 13 25 104 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 18 25 240 1 1 6 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 23 34 264 0 1 2 12 0 Week 6 Ravens 8 16 76 0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 18 26 152 0 0 2 37 0 Week 17 @Texans 16 20 168 0 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Jaguars 17 26 168 2 1 3 -3 0

