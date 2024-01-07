Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Morehead State

Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 23-4

12-4 | 23-4 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 78-68 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois

@ Eastern Illinois Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UT Martin

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 14-13

9-7 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: L 79-72 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Western Illinois

Western Illinois Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Illinois

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

10-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 68-57 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-8 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 88-80 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Little Rock

Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 16-15

8-9 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: L 90-88 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 14-13

8-8 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: W 90-88 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Tennessee State

Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 12-15

8-9 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: L 78-68 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Opponent: Lindenwood

Lindenwood Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 5-12 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-12 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: L 73-59 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville

@ SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 6-11 | Projected Record: 7-21

6-11 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: W 73-59 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Lindenwood

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 5-23

6-9 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 68-57 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 3-24

6-10 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 356th

356th Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: W 71-61 vs Bethel (TN)

Next Game