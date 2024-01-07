The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Norse have been an underdog by 4 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Cleveland State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In the Vikings' 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

