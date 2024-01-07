Sunday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) and Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) squaring off at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 7.

The matchup has no set line.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 75, Northern Kentucky 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-4.7)

Cleveland State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Cleveland State is 9-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Kentucky's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Vikings have a 7-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Norse have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Cleveland State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Northern Kentucky has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +20 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) and allow 71.5 per outing (185th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It grabs 33.5 rebounds per game (309th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7.

Northern Kentucky connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc (255th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

Northern Kentucky has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (59th in college basketball).

