Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

1. Drake

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 25-6

10-4 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 78-68 vs Evansville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Belmont

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 25-6

10-4 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: W 89-47 vs Bradley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Evansville

@ Evansville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. Murray State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: W 90-55 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. UIC

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-10

8-6 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: L 51-50 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

5. Illinois State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-5 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: L 90-55 vs Murray State

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. Missouri State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-11

9-3 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 51-50 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bradley

@ Bradley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 10-19

3-9 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 85-79 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UIC

@ UIC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-16

6-7 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: W 75-66 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Indiana State

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: L 85-79 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Bradley

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-10 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: L 89-47 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Valparaiso

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-11 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 75-66 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

12. Evansville

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 4-27

2-12 | 4-27 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 78-68 vs Drake

Next Game