Kevin Rader was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Rader's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Kevin Rader Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: Colton Dowell (DNP/knee): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Rader 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 6 6 0 6.0

Rader Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 17 @Texans 1 1 6 0

