The Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Wildcats have also taken four games in a row.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 66.5 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Kentucky is 8-0 when it scores more than 70.8 points.

Tennessee's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 69.1 the Wildcats allow.

Tennessee has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Kentucky has a 6-5 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

The Volunteers shoot 42.3% from the field, two% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 42.2% from the field, just 3.9% higher than the Volunteers allow.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53) Eniya Russell: 8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Saniah Tyler: 9.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87)

Kentucky Schedule