Sunday's SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) facing the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) at 12:00 PM ET.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

12:00 PM ET

Kentucky Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Maddie Scherr: 16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

