Sunday's contest that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-66 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-63 victory against Arkansas in their last game on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Kentucky 66

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 4, the Wildcats defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 64 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-63.

The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

Kentucky has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

73-63 at home over Arkansas (No. 64) on January 4

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 89) on November 30

87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 159) on December 21

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 170) on November 7

72-59 at home over Samford (No. 215) on December 31

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53) Eniya Russell: 8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Saniah Tyler: 9.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -39 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.5 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (281st in college basketball).

The Wildcats have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest, 1.0 more than their season average of 66.5.

