Will Joe Mixon Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joe Mixon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Mixon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Joe Mixon and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Mixon has rushed for 923 yards on 243 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and has 51 catches (62 targets) for 370 yards.
Keep an eye on Mixon's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Joe Mixon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Bengals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ross Dwelley
- Click Here for Chris Manhertz
- Click Here for Brandin Cooks
- Click Here for Patrick Mahomes II
- Click Here for Jalen Nailor
Bengals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Mixon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|243
|923
|8
|3.8
|62
|51
|370
|2
Mixon Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|8
|16
|0
|2
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|19
|68
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|21
|79
|1
|3
|46
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|10
|47
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|11
|43
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|21
|65
|0
|4
|22
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.