Will Jake Browning Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 18?
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jake Browning score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.
Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Browning has run for 109 yards on 25 carries (13.6 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- Browning has rushed for a TD in three games (of eight games played).
Jake Browning Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|8
|14
|68
|1
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|19
|26
|227
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|32
|37
|354
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|18
|24
|275
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Week 15
|Vikings
|29
|42
|324
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|28
|42
|335
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|19
|33
|197
|1
|0
|7
|32
|1
