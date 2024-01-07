When Irvin Smith Jr. takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 18 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's 26 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 115 yards (11.5 per game) and one score.

Smith, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Vikings 3 2 18 0

