When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Drew Sample hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample's stat line shows 20 catches for 156 yards and two scores. He posts 12 yards receiving per game.

In two of 13 games this year, Sample has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 14 Colts 2 2 4 0 Week 15 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 3 3 38 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 4 3 21 0

