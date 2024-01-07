When Chris Moore hits the gridiron for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 18 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Moore score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's stat line shows 19 catches for 394 yards. He posts 28.1 yards per game, having been targeted 31 times.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.

Chris Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 49 0 Week 3 @Browns 3 2 41 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 1 44 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2 1 29 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 49 0 Week 12 Panthers 4 3 41 0 Week 13 Colts 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Texans 4 3 39 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2 1 9 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 1 32 0

Rep Chris Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.