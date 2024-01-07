The Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) host a streaking Cleveland Browns (11-5) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns have won four straight games.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

The Bengals put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.7 per matchup the Browns allow.

The Bengals rack up 51.8 more yards per game (318.4) than the Browns give up per contest (266.6).

This season, Cincinnati rushes for 16.6 fewer yards per game (84) than Cleveland allows per contest (100.6).

This year, the Bengals have 15 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Browns have takeaways (27).

Bengals Home Performance

In home games, the Bengals score 22.8 points per game and give up 19.8. That's more than they score overall (20.9), but less than they give up (23.1).

At home, the Bengals rack up 320.9 yards per game and concede 383.6. That's more than they gain (318.4) and allow (382.8) overall.

Cincinnati racks up 256.5 passing yards per game in home games (22.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 266.9 at home (11.7 more than overall).

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (64.4) and allowed (116.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 84 and 127.6, respectively.

The Bengals convert 40.6% of third downs at home (2.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 41.2% at home (0.9% lower than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 Minnesota W 27-24 NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh L 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City L 25-17 CBS 1/7/2024 Cleveland - CBS

