On Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Our computer model projects a victory for the Browns -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Bengals sport the 22nd-ranked offense this season (318.4 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 382.8 yards allowed per game. The Browns rank 11th in the NFL with 341.6 total yards per contest, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks best by allowing only 266.6 total yards per contest.

Bengals vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+7) Over (37.5) Browns 24, Bengals 20

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bengals have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Cincinnati has covered six times in 16 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, nine of Cincinnati's 16 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 37.5, 6.5 points fewer than the average total in Bengals games thus far this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Browns based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

Cleveland has compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Browns have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

So far this season, nine of Cleveland's 16 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Browns games have resulted in an average scoring total of 38.3, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 20.9 23.1 22.8 19.8 19.1 26.5 Cleveland 23.9 20.7 22.3 13.9 25.9 29.4

