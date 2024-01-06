The matchups in a Saturday college basketball slate that shouldn't be missed include the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Dayton Flyers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Wolstein Center

Wolstein Center Location: Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State

Fairfield Stags vs. Canisius Golden Griffins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Koessler Athletic Center Location: Buffalo, New York

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Canisius

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Cam Henderson Center Location: Huntington, West Virginia

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Marshall

Southern Miss Eagles vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Chartway Arena

Chartway Arena Location: Norfolk, Virginia

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion

Alcorn State Braves vs. Jackson State Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Williams Assembly Center Location: Jackson, Mississippi

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

TV: Seattle 11 (KSTW)

Seattle 11 (KSTW) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alcorn State Braves vs. Jackson State Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Williams Assembly Center Location: Jackson, Mississippi

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

TV: WLNY TV 10/55

WLNY TV 10/55 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Cross Insurance Center Location: Bangor, Maine

How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Atlantic Union Bank Center Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

How to Watch Louisiana vs. JMU

Alcorn State Braves vs. Jackson State Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Williams Assembly Center Location: Jackson, Mississippi

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo