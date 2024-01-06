The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will welcome in the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-3.5) 144.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Western Kentucky is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Flames' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

