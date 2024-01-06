Saturday's contest between the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) matching up at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Western Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-3.0)

Liberty (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Western Kentucky is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Liberty's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Hilltoppers are 3-5-0 and the Flames are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Western Kentucky is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Liberty has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers have a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball and are giving up 73.6 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball.

Western Kentucky wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is grabbing 42.0 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.6 per contest.

Western Kentucky connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) at a 30.2% rate (310th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

The Hilltoppers' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 229th in college basketball, and the 85.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 68th in college basketball.

Western Kentucky has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (264th in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 14.0 it forces on average (56th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.