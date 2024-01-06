Can we count on Western Kentucky to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 1-0 NR NR 96

Western Kentucky's best wins

On January 6, Western Kentucky captured its best win of the season, a 68-66 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in the RPI rankings. Against Liberty, Alexis Mead led the team by dropping 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 142/RPI) on November 13

62-50 over Vermont (No. 177/RPI) on November 25

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 235/RPI) on December 18

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on November 6

66-60 over Nevada (No. 252/RPI) on December 20

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Western Kentucky is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hilltoppers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Schedule insights

Western Kentucky has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Hilltoppers' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and four games versus teams with records north of .500.

In terms of WKU's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

