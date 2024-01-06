On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Thomas Novak going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

  • Novak has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 1 0 1 11:20 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

