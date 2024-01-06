Sebastian Ofner will face Emil Ruusuvuori in the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN semifinals on Saturday, January 6.

Ruusuvuori is favored over Ofner, with -155 odds compared to the underdog's +120.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN

The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Emil Ruusuvuori +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Today's BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Previews & Predictions

Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

Ofner is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 57-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday's quarterfinals.

Ruusuvuori reached the semifinals by defeating No. 67-ranked Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 on Friday.

Ofner has played 25.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, Ofner has played 25.7 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.0% of them.

Ruusuvuori has played 49 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

Ruusuvuori has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Ruusuvuori have not matched up on the court.

