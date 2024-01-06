Beginning at 9:00 AM ET on January 6, Providence meets Princeton in NCAA women's hockey action -- see below if you're looking for a live stream.

Watch your favorite NCAA women's hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Princeton vs. Providence Game Info

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Boston College vs. Maine

RIT vs. Brown

Clarkson vs. Colgate

Saint Lawrence vs. Cornell

Vermont vs. RPI

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.