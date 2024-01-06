The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) square off against the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO. The Stars were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been made an underdog 19 times this season, and won seven, or 36.8%, of those games.

This season Nashville has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 39 games this season.

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 133 (5th) Goals 120 (15th) 115 (14th) Goals Allowed 122 (21st) 24 (16th) Power Play Goals 29 (10th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (25th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 5-4-1 straight up in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Nashville has hit the over five times.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 8.1 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators' 120 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

The Predators have allowed 122 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 18th-ranked goal differential is -2.

