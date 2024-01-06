The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) are favored when they host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) on Saturday, January 6. The Stars are -175 on the moneyline to win against the Predators (+145) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 24 times.

In the 34 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 21-13 in those games.

The Predators have secured an upset victory in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas is 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Nashville has gone 3-1 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4 3.2 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-4-1 6.2 3.1 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 3.4 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.