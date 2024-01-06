Augusta High School will host Paris High School at 5:55 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Paris vs. Augusta Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 5:55 PM ET
  • Location: Carlisle, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bracken County Games Today

Calvary Christian School at Bracken County High School

  • Game Time: 2:25 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Carlisle, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

