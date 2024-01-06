Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Paris High School vs. Augusta High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Augusta High School will host Paris High School at 5:55 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paris vs. Augusta Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bracken County Games Today
Calvary Christian School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.