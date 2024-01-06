Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - January 6
Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (27-7) take on the Indiana Pacers (20-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Pacers' Last Game
The Pacers won their most recent game against the Hawks, 150-116, on Friday. Myles Turner was their high scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Myles Turner
|27
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bennedict Mathurin
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Bruce Brown
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.8 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).
- Turner gives 17.5 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in league).
- The Pacers receive 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.
- The Pacers receive 12.8 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.0 boards and 2.5 assists.
- The Pacers get 11.5 points per game from Obi Toppin, plus 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|21.6
|4.4
|14.7
|1.3
|0.8
|3.2
|Myles Turner
|18.2
|5.4
|1
|0.3
|2
|1.5
|Aaron Nesmith
|12.3
|3.8
|1.5
|1.8
|1.1
|2.7
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16
|4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.1
|1.8
|Buddy Hield
|13.1
|3.6
|2.1
|0.7
|0.6
|3.1
