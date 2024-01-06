Pacers vs. Celtics January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Indiana Pacers (14-14) hit the court against the Boston Celtics (22-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton posts 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per game.
- Buddy Hield puts up 13.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.7 points, 3 assists and 4.7 boards.
- Bennedict Mathurin posts 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum delivers 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Celtics.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
- The Celtics are receiving 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.
- Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Celtics
|126.5
|Points Avg.
|119.9
|125.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.7
|50.6%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|38%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
