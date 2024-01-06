The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Ohio State shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 67th.
  • The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).
  • Ohio State has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.9% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 295th.
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow.
  • Indiana is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).
  • At home, the Buckeyes ceded 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).
  • Ohio State sunk 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in road games.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Indiana scored 12.6 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (67.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Hoosiers conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (72.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

