The Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ford Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Murray State vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -2.5 148.5

Racers Betting Records & Stats

Murray State has combined with its opponents to score more than 148.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

Murray State has had an average of 144.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Murray State is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Evansville's .769 ATS win percentage (10-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Murray State's .385 mark (5-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Murray State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 7 53.8% 80.1 152.6 72.1 144.4 147.1 Murray State 7 53.8% 72.5 152.6 72.3 144.4 141.9

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers average just 0.4 more points per game (72.5) than the Purple Aces give up to opponents (72.1).

Murray State is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 72.1 points.

Murray State vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 10-3-0 2-1 6-7-0 Murray State 5-8-0 3-2 8-5-0

Murray State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits

Evansville Murray State 6-0 Home Record 5-3 3-4 Away Record 0-4 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 88.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

