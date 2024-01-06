Murray State vs. Evansville January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) meet the Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Murray State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|45th
|82.5
|Points Scored
|71.3
|268th
|169th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|253rd
|87th
|39
|Rebounds
|33.7
|296th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|194th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|50th
|16.3
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|54th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|8.9
|10th
