The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) meet the Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

  • Jacobi Wood: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Rob Perry: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quincy Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brian Moore Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Murray State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank
45th 82.5 Points Scored 71.3 268th
169th 70.5 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd
87th 39 Rebounds 33.7 296th
241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 194th
246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 205th
50th 16.3 Assists 12.5 249th
54th 10.1 Turnovers 8.9 10th

